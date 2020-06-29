Barbara Wojcik
Beloved wife of the late Henry Wojcik. Dear mother of Allen Pechenik, Nancy (Burt) Shnitzler and the late Ruth Ann Pechenik. Loving grandmother of Morganne Pechenik. Devoted sister of Richard Budson and Susan (the late Allen) Fink. Also survived by many loving step-children, nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICES THURSDAY AT THE CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY IN BIRMINGHAM. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE DORFMAN CHAPEL (248) 406-6000 or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.