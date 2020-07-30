Baron Kent Bates



Bloomfield Hills - Baron K Bates, 85, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan and New York City passed away on July 26, 2020. Born in Long Beach, CA., the son of Gwendolyn Mann Bates and Colonel Paul L. Bates, who was the Commander of the 761st Tank Battalion in W.W. II. Baron grew up in Boonton, New Jersey, attending high school in Boonton, Heidelberg Germany ( after W.W. II ) and Exeter. He graduated from Princeton, majoring in English. After serving in the Army he began his automotive public relations career in 1957 with Chrysler. In 1961 he moved to Volkswagen of America where he helped build a fledgling P.R. operation into a 70 person department. In 1979 he went back to Chrysler under Lee Iacocca. Those were exciting years and he relished them. When Chrysler was on the brink of bankruptcy, before they received the government bailout, the press would ask him how Chrysler was doing and he'd say "Well the lights are still on." His sense of humor and honesty endeared him to the press and they called him the father of modern P.R. He is survived by his wife Dorry, his children, Ned and Sarah, his stepchildren, Michael and Nina, and his grandchildren, Lauren, Rowan, Matt and Lucia. He was a generous, kind and knowledgeable man and an incredible husband and father. In his memory the family suggests a donation to The Detroit Repertory Theatre.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store