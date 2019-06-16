|
|
Barry John Carrigan
Grosse Ile - 2/20/1942 - 6/8/2019
Wonderful husband of Alice Marie Carrigan. Survived by wife, Alice, along with Barry's sister, Donna Grafton (Carrigan), sister in law Louise Salminen, sister in law Sharon Ashmore, brothers in law and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his brother, Leo J Carrigan Jr (Tim), sisters Connie Rogers (Carrigan), Sharon Carrigan, Carol Carrigan, Marila Sommers (Carrigan). A memorial service will take place on August 19, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. James Episcopal Church 25150 E River Road, Grosse Ile, Michigan 48138. Memorial gifts are gratefully received to the music fund of St. James Episcopal Church.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 16, 2019