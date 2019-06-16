Services
St James Episcopal Church
25150 E River Rd
Grosse Ile, MI 48138
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St.James Episcopal Church
25150 E River Road
Grosse Ile, MI
Barry John Carrigan


1942 - 2019
Barry John Carrigan Obituary
Barry John Carrigan

Grosse Ile - 2/20/1942 - 6/8/2019

Wonderful husband of Alice Marie Carrigan. Survived by wife, Alice, along with Barry's sister, Donna Grafton (Carrigan), sister in law Louise Salminen, sister in law Sharon Ashmore, brothers in law and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his brother, Leo J Carrigan Jr (Tim), sisters Connie Rogers (Carrigan), Sharon Carrigan, Carol Carrigan, Marila Sommers (Carrigan). A memorial service will take place on August 19, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. James Episcopal Church 25150 E River Road, Grosse Ile, Michigan 48138. Memorial gifts are gratefully received to the music fund of St. James Episcopal Church.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 16, 2019
