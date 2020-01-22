Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Naples, FL - Barry Michael Klein, 73, of Naples, Florida, died January 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Linda Walsh-Klein. Cherished father of Jason A. Klein, Jacquelyn R. Wyatt and Jeffrey B. Klein. Loving brother of Janice Klein. Also survived by Linda's daughter and son-in-law Jill and Adam Lebert. Dear friend and trusted assistant Patricia Bugdalski. The Funeral will be PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICE on Friday, 24 January 2020. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park. Contributions may be directed to Oakland University, George R. & Helen Klein Memorial Scholarship Fund, John Dodge House, 507 Golf View Lane, Rochester, MI 48309 or Alzheimer's Support Network, 660 Tamiami Trail North, Suite 21, Naples, FL 34102, support.network. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel 248-569-0020. The full obituary is available online at www.irakaufman.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
