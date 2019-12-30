Services
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 406-6000
Beloved wife of the late Joseph Breshgold. Dear mother of Michael (Roz) Breshgold and Barry Breshgold. Loving bubbie of Ari (Erica) Breshgold, Elana (Bret) Hopman, Joshua (Jocelyn) Breshgold, Rachel (Ian) Mendleson and Joshua (Amy) Mendleson. Adoring great-bubbie of Jacob, Avi, Annabel, Reese, Benjamin, Frankie, Andrew, Lainey, Charlotte and Amelia. Devoted sister of Morris (the late Marian) Levenson, Gerald (the late Kaye) Levenson, Beverly Levenson and the late Anne (the late Larry) Binke, Sheldon Levenson and Sharleen Levenson. Also survived by her dearest former daughter-in-law, Wendy Winkler and many loving nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. SERVICES TODAY, 12:30 PM AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS, (248) 406-6000. INTERMENT TO FOLLOW AT THE ADAT SHALOM MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
