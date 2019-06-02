|
Beatrice E. Leslie
Novi - Leslie, Beatrice E. age 80 of Novi died May 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James Leslie (d. 1988). Loving mother of Susan (Gregg) Davis, James (Anne) Leslie and Jill Carrier. Nana of Bryan, Danielle (Gerard), Nigel (Maddie), Madison, Sara and Jackie. Dear sister of Ilene Giles and Robert (Brenda) Rosenworth. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Honoring Bea's request, no services will be held. For all who knew Bea, take time to celebrate her life, gather and toast her and share a memory. Condolences at www.LynchFAMILYFuneralDirectors.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 2, 2019