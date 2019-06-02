Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Leslie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice E. Leslie

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Beatrice E. Leslie Obituary
Beatrice E. Leslie

Novi - Leslie, Beatrice E. age 80 of Novi died May 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James Leslie (d. 1988). Loving mother of Susan (Gregg) Davis, James (Anne) Leslie and Jill Carrier. Nana of Bryan, Danielle (Gerard), Nigel (Maddie), Madison, Sara and Jackie. Dear sister of Ilene Giles and Robert (Brenda) Rosenworth. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Honoring Bea's request, no services will be held. For all who knew Bea, take time to celebrate her life, gather and toast her and share a memory. Condolences at www.LynchFAMILYFuneralDirectors.com.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.