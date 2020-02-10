Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice Erma Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beatrice Erma Smith Obituary
Beatrice Erma Smith

- - passed away February 9, 2020, age 105. Preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Joseph A. Smith Sr., her son, Joseph A. Smith Jr. (Marilyn), parents William and Henriett Lubahn, her three brothers and one sister, and dear friend Gus Sotka. Survived by her foster sons Mark Aronoff (Rita) of Florida, and David Klein (Debbie) of New York. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and great great nieces and great great nephews. Beatrice worked at J.L. Hudson for many years. She also took care of Mr. Weber, the owner of J.L. Hudson Company, until his death. Beatrice was feisty in spirit, generous with her time, and she was a loving caregiver her entire life. Funeral Service Friday 12 Noon at A. J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd (between Maple & Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Family will receive friends Wednesday 3-8 PM and Thursday 2-8 PM.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beatrice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -