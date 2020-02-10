|
Beatrice Erma Smith
- - passed away February 9, 2020, age 105. Preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Joseph A. Smith Sr., her son, Joseph A. Smith Jr. (Marilyn), parents William and Henriett Lubahn, her three brothers and one sister, and dear friend Gus Sotka. Survived by her foster sons Mark Aronoff (Rita) of Florida, and David Klein (Debbie) of New York. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and great great nieces and great great nephews. Beatrice worked at J.L. Hudson for many years. She also took care of Mr. Weber, the owner of J.L. Hudson Company, until his death. Beatrice was feisty in spirit, generous with her time, and she was a loving caregiver her entire life. Funeral Service Friday 12 Noon at A. J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd (between Maple & Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Family will receive friends Wednesday 3-8 PM and Thursday 2-8 PM.
