Beatrice Freud Obituary
Beatrice Freud

Southfield - Age 94, died May 7, 2020.

Beloved mother of Jay Freud, Michael (Gloria) Freud and Albert Freud. Loving grandmother of Erica, Dawn, Paul and Leslie. Cherished sister of William "Billy"(Audrey) Fine, Eugene (Reinart) Gelzayd, late Jerome (late Eleanor) Fine, late Norton (late Roselyn) Fine, and the late Anna. Also survived by numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Private Family Graveside held Sunday at HEBREW MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY. Arrangements entrusted to HEBREW MEMORIAL CHAPEL 248.543.1622 www.hebrewmemorial.org

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 8 to May 10, 2020
