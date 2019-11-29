|
Rutherford, Beatrice, age 90 of Rochester Hills, passed away November 26, 2019. Loving wife of the late James, dear mother of Sherian A. (Nance) Raffa, cherished grandmother of Amy Marie Raffa (Daniel Fregia), sister of Harriett Bower and the late Robert Longworth. A graveside service will take place at a later date. Memorials in Beatrice's name may be made to or the American Heart-. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019