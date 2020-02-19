|
|
Beatrice Selvaggio
Beatrice Selvaggio, age 98, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 17, 2020, while surrounded by family. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Anthony (Theresa), Alex (Antje Zuccaro), Johanna (Vince) Pizzo, Sara (Thomas) Valenti and Joseph Jr. (Jane Cihon). Proud grandmother of fourteen and 17 great-grandchildren. Dear sister, Josephine Lamerato. Visitation Friday, February 21, 2020, from 2 pm until 9 pm with a Rosary at 7 pm at Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield Road, Clinton Township. In-state Saturday 11:30 am until time of funeral mass at 12 pm at St. Paul on the Lake, 157 Lake Shore Rd, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI. Beatrice was a proud Army veteran of WWII serving in the Women's Army Corps (WAC). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to EWTN, Eternal Word Television Network, 5817 Old Leeds, Irondale, AL 35210. Please share a memory with the family on Beatrice's online guestbook.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020