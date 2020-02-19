Services
Kaul Funeral Home
35201 Garfield Rd
Clinton Township, MI 48035
(586) 792-5000
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
35201 Garfield Rd
Clinton Township, MI 48035
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
7:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
35201 Garfield Rd
Clinton Township, MI 48035
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Paul on the Lake
157 Lake Shore Rd
Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Paul on the Lake
157 Lake Shore Rd
Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Selvaggio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice Selvaggio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beatrice Selvaggio Obituary
Beatrice Selvaggio

Beatrice Selvaggio, age 98, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 17, 2020, while surrounded by family. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Anthony (Theresa), Alex (Antje Zuccaro), Johanna (Vince) Pizzo, Sara (Thomas) Valenti and Joseph Jr. (Jane Cihon). Proud grandmother of fourteen and 17 great-grandchildren. Dear sister, Josephine Lamerato. Visitation Friday, February 21, 2020, from 2 pm until 9 pm with a Rosary at 7 pm at Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield Road, Clinton Township. In-state Saturday 11:30 am until time of funeral mass at 12 pm at St. Paul on the Lake, 157 Lake Shore Rd, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI. Beatrice was a proud Army veteran of WWII serving in the Women's Army Corps (WAC). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to EWTN, Eternal Word Television Network, 5817 Old Leeds, Irondale, AL 35210. Please share a memory with the family on Beatrice's online guestbook.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beatrice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kaul Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -