Services
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
View Map
Westland - Age 87 June 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mother of Sandra (Matthew) Funk and the late Dean. Grandmother of Scott (Deanna) Henderson, Kimberly Henderson and Jason Waarala. Great grandmother of Ashley, Raegan, Parker and Evelyn. Sister of Carole (Urban) Baril. Memorial visitation Monday 10am until 11:30 with the Memorial Service immediately following at John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 N. Inkster Rd, Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). Family suggests memorials to Karmanos Cancer Institute. www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 16, 2019
