Beecher EavesRoyal Oak - Eaves, Beecher C. Age 94. Formerly of Royal Oak, passed away November 14, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Patricia. Loving father of Robert Eaves and Pamela Koziel. Proud grandfather of Elizabeth Peterson, Christian Eaves, Allison Koziel Bolla and six great grandchildren. According to his wishes there will be no service. If you are a highball drinker, have one for Beecher and toast a life well lived. For full obituary please see www.sullivanfuneraldirectors.com