|
|
Belinda Denise Jenkins
Belinda went to be with the Lord on December 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Barbara and sister Rosalind. She will be truly and deeply missed by her dear and loving siblings brother Jimi sisters Anna (Willie), Alesia, Frances, and Kim. Brother in Law Leamon. Longtime devoted friend James.She was a beautiful person who loved the Lord and her family. Belinda never complained about what she was going through she only looked for the good.
Services: Viewing Friday, January 3, 2020 2 PM to 8PM. Funeral Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Butler Funeral Home 12140 Moran, Detroit, MI 313 245-5520.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020