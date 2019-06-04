Services
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
(248) 348-1800
West Bloomfield - Ben Sweeney passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born in Pontiac, Michigan on June 5, 1925. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife JoAnn E. Sweeney, daughter Susan, and son Scott. He is survived by daughters Sandra (Dennis) Feloni and Sally Sweeney (Kenneth Hook), and grandchildren Christopher, Evan, and Emma.

Ben served in the U.S. Army Air Force as a B-29 pilot. He was a graduate of General Motors Institute and enjoyed a distinguished automotive engineering career, culminating as an executive of Ford Motor Company. He loved boating, fishing, golf, tennis, bridge, and MSU football. He was a lifetime member of Pine Lake Country Club. He cherished time spent on Crystal Lake in Beulah, Michigan. Ben was an excellent cook and loved baking pies for family & friends. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. Online condolences to www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from June 4 to June 9, 2019
