|
|
Benedetto Romolino
Fort Myers, FL - Benedetto Romolino passed on November 24, 2019 in Fort Myers, Florida, age 87. Visitation is at Haley Funeral Home, 24525 Northwestern Hwy, Southfield on Friday, December 6 from 3:00pm - 8:00pm. Instate 9:30am until 10:00am mass on December 7 at Church of the Transfiguration, 25225 Code Rd, Southfield. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Vanderwalker Scholarship Fund: Faith United Methodist Church, 15690 McGregor Blvd., Ft. Myers, FL 33908.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019