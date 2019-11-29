Services
HALEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS - Southfield
24525 Northwestern Highway
Southfield, MI 48075
(248) 356-4800
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
HALEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS - Southfield
24525 Northwestern Highway
Southfield, MI 48075
Lying in State
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Transfiguration
25225 Code Rd
Southfield, MI
Benedetto Romolino

Fort Myers, FL - Benedetto Romolino passed on November 24, 2019 in Fort Myers, Florida, age 87. Visitation is at Haley Funeral Home, 24525 Northwestern Hwy, Southfield on Friday, December 6 from 3:00pm - 8:00pm. Instate 9:30am until 10:00am mass on December 7 at Church of the Transfiguration, 25225 Code Rd, Southfield. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Vanderwalker Scholarship Fund: Faith United Methodist Church, 15690 McGregor Blvd., Ft. Myers, FL 33908.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
