Benita Mary Hoge (nee Marsh)September 13, 2020, age 86. Born in Frodsham, Cheshire, England to the late Arthur and Ethel Marsh. Resided in Bloomfield Twp., MI and formerly of Scottsdale, AZ. Benita worked as a Residential Realtor for over 25 years. Benita's many interests included international travel, contact bridge, interior design, and dogs. Beloved wife of Robert Hoge for 65 years. Loving mother of Paul S. Hoge, Kurt V. Hoge, and Kristyn A. Hoge. Grandmother of Sean Hoge, Scott Hoge, Alexandria Gardner, Tyler Gardner, Ian Hoge, and Erik Hoge. Memorial Service Sunday, September 20, 2020, 1pm at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 1800 W. Maple Rd., Birmingham. Memorial tributes to the Leader Dogs for the Blind (Oakland County Chapter) or a charity of donor's choice. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500.Sign tribute wall at