Services
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-7000
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica
2100 Twelve Mile Rd.
Royal Oak, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Benjamin Schwegman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benjamin Schwegman


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Benjamin Schwegman Obituary
Benjamin Schwegman

Bloomfield Twp. - Benjamin Leroy Schwegman, beloved spouse of Katherine Schwegman, was born 1933 and raised in Richmond, Indiana. He was a graduate of Marmion Military Academy High School in 1951. He graduated from Dayton University with a Political Science Degree in 1955 and continued his graduate work at Indiana University.

He was a Parishioner at Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica for more than 50 years. He was an active member of Red Run Golf and Country Club, Detroit Athletic Club and the Serra Club.

Benjamin is survived by his wife Kathie. He has five children, Ann Doman (Ted), Joe Schwegman (Julia), John Schwegman (Lorry), Jean Bryant (Andrew), Patty Maddison (Todd); three step children, Craig DeJong (Amy), Sandra Ushev (Hristo), Ryan DeJong; eighteen grandkids; three step grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Remembered by Marilyn Schwegman, the mother of his children.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica or a are appreciated.

Visitation will take place Thursday, August 8, from 2 - 8 p.m. (Rosary at 7:00) at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W. Eleven Mile Rd., Royal Oak (4 blocks E. of Woodward). Funeral Mass Friday, 10 a.m. (in-state 9:30), at National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica, 2100 Twelve Mile Rd., Royal Oak.

Please see full obituary and share a memory at www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Benjamin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now