Benjamin Schwegman
Bloomfield Twp. - Benjamin Leroy Schwegman, beloved spouse of Katherine Schwegman, was born 1933 and raised in Richmond, Indiana. He was a graduate of Marmion Military Academy High School in 1951. He graduated from Dayton University with a Political Science Degree in 1955 and continued his graduate work at Indiana University.
He was a Parishioner at Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica for more than 50 years. He was an active member of Red Run Golf and Country Club, Detroit Athletic Club and the Serra Club.
Benjamin is survived by his wife Kathie. He has five children, Ann Doman (Ted), Joe Schwegman (Julia), John Schwegman (Lorry), Jean Bryant (Andrew), Patty Maddison (Todd); three step children, Craig DeJong (Amy), Sandra Ushev (Hristo), Ryan DeJong; eighteen grandkids; three step grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Remembered by Marilyn Schwegman, the mother of his children.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica or a are appreciated.
Visitation will take place Thursday, August 8, from 2 - 8 p.m. (Rosary at 7:00) at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W. Eleven Mile Rd., Royal Oak (4 blocks E. of Woodward). Funeral Mass Friday, 10 a.m. (in-state 9:30), at National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica, 2100 Twelve Mile Rd., Royal Oak.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 4, 2019