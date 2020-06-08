Bernadette F. Steffke
St. Clair - Bernadette F. Steffke, 84, of St. Clair Township, beloved daughter, wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Blue Water Hospice House surrounded by her family.
She was born June 3, 1935 in Bay City to the late Alphonse and Frances (Gwisdala) Janowicz. She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Carl Forynski, who passed away on June 26, 1964, and her second husband, Walter ("Jim") Steffke, who passed away on June 11, 2004.
Mrs. Steffke was a graduate of Bay City High School, Mercy College of Detroit, where she received her Bachelor's of Science in Nursing, and Wayne State University, where she earned a Master's of Science in Nursing. Mrs. Steffke was a highly respected Nursing Instructor at Schoolcraft Community College in Livonia, Michigan for nearly 30 years. She loved reading, spending time with her family, and watching the freighters from the retirement home she and Jim built on the St. Clair River.
She is survived by four children, Cheryl (Richard) Perkins, Mark Steffke, Michael (Erika) Steffke and Bethany (Ron) Sweeny; J. Matthew Halloran, a very close family friend; one step-child, James (Patricia) Steffke; six grandchildren; a sister, Delphine ("Dolly") Ribeaud; two nieces; and many cousins.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on June 22, 2020 in St. Christopher Catholic Church, with visitation from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. The Reverend Arthur Baranowski will officiate.
Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army. Arrangements are by the Marysville Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 8 to Jun. 14, 2020.