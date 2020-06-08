Bernadette F. Steffke
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bernadette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernadette F. Steffke

St. Clair - Bernadette F. Steffke, 84, of St. Clair Township, beloved daughter, wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Blue Water Hospice House surrounded by her family.

She was born June 3, 1935 in Bay City to the late Alphonse and Frances (Gwisdala) Janowicz. She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Carl Forynski, who passed away on June 26, 1964, and her second husband, Walter ("Jim") Steffke, who passed away on June 11, 2004.

Mrs. Steffke was a graduate of Bay City High School, Mercy College of Detroit, where she received her Bachelor's of Science in Nursing, and Wayne State University, where she earned a Master's of Science in Nursing. Mrs. Steffke was a highly respected Nursing Instructor at Schoolcraft Community College in Livonia, Michigan for nearly 30 years. She loved reading, spending time with her family, and watching the freighters from the retirement home she and Jim built on the St. Clair River.

She is survived by four children, Cheryl (Richard) Perkins, Mark Steffke, Michael (Erika) Steffke and Bethany (Ron) Sweeny; J. Matthew Halloran, a very close family friend; one step-child, James (Patricia) Steffke; six grandchildren; a sister, Delphine ("Dolly") Ribeaud; two nieces; and many cousins.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on June 22, 2020 in St. Christopher Catholic Church, with visitation from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. The Reverend Arthur Baranowski will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army. Arrangements are by the Marysville Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 8 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marysville Funeral Home - Marysville
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
(810) 364-7100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved