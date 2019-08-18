Services
St Lawrence
44633 Utica Rd
Utica, MI 48317
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
44633 Utica Rd.
Utica, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernadine Polakiewicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernadine Polakiewicz


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernadine Polakiewicz Obituary
Bernadine Polakiewicz

Sterling Heights - Polakiewicz (Mazur) Bernadine (Dina) Age 79. Beloved wife of Gene (deceased). Dearest sister of Antoniette (Toni) Beebe and Paul Mazur (deceased). Loving mother of Jeffrey Polakiewicz, David (Mike) Polakiewicz, Jennifer (Dave) Mrdjenovic, and Diane (Dale) Studnicka. Cherished grandmother of David, Mary, (Mrdjenovic) and Alex, Jack, and Sonia (Studnicka). A funeral mass will be held on Friday August 23rd at 10:00 am at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 44633 Utica Rd. Utica, MI. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, PO Box 772091 Detroit, MI 48277-2091. Please share memories at www.mandziukfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernadine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.