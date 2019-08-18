|
|
Bernadine Polakiewicz
Sterling Heights - Polakiewicz (Mazur) Bernadine (Dina) Age 79. Beloved wife of Gene (deceased). Dearest sister of Antoniette (Toni) Beebe and Paul Mazur (deceased). Loving mother of Jeffrey Polakiewicz, David (Mike) Polakiewicz, Jennifer (Dave) Mrdjenovic, and Diane (Dale) Studnicka. Cherished grandmother of David, Mary, (Mrdjenovic) and Alex, Jack, and Sonia (Studnicka). A funeral mass will be held on Friday August 23rd at 10:00 am at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 44633 Utica Rd. Utica, MI. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, PO Box 772091 Detroit, MI 48277-2091. Please share memories at www.mandziukfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 18, 2019