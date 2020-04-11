|
|
April 9, 2020. Age 97. Beloved wife of the late Benny.
Loving mother of Gary (Ann Marie) Ciccarelli, Eugene (Kathy) Ciccarelli and her late sons Dino and Rick Ciccarelli. Dearest
Grandmother of Joseph, Anthony, and Nicholas. Born in Pittsburgh PA, Bernadine was proceeded in death by her parents Joseph and Victoria Iannotta and her three siblings Joseph, Mary and Jane.
"Bernie's" incredible spirit brought joy to everyone she knew while always putting the needs of others first. We take great solace in knowing at the time of passing she was surrounded by her sons Gary and Gene along with her loving nieces Tina and Vicki. She will be deeply missed by all.
Private Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. A memorial service for friends and family will be held at a later date.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020