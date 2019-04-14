|
West Bloomfield - Dr. Bernard Alper, 76, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on 12 April 2019. Beloved husband of 50 years of Candace Alper. Cherished father of Jason Alper (Jennifer Rush) and Aaron Alper (Candice Lazar). Loving grandfather of Noah and Adam Alper. Dear brother of Paula Katz, Barbara Alper and the late Kenneth David Alper. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. He had a family medical practice in downtown Detroit for 47 years and will be missed by many. SERVICES 1:00 P.M. SUNDAY, APRIL 14, 2019 AT ADAT SHALOM SYNAGOGUE. Interment at Adat Shalom Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
