Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
ADAT SHALOM SYNAGOGUE
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Alper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Bernard Alper

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dr. Bernard Alper Obituary
Dr. Bernard Alper

West Bloomfield - Dr. Bernard Alper, 76, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on 12 April 2019. Beloved husband of 50 years of Candace Alper. Cherished father of Jason Alper (Jennifer Rush) and Aaron Alper (Candice Lazar). Loving grandfather of Noah and Adam Alper. Dear brother of Paula Katz, Barbara Alper and the late Kenneth David Alper. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. He had a family medical practice in downtown Detroit for 47 years and will be missed by many. SERVICES 1:00 P.M. SUNDAY, APRIL 14, 2019 AT ADAT SHALOM SYNAGOGUE. Interment at Adat Shalom Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com

logo


logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now