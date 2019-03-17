Services
Bernard DeSantis
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bernard Anthony "Bernie" DeSantis Sr.


Bernard Anthony "Bernie" DeSantis Sr. Obituary
Bernard "Bernie" Anthony DeSantis Sr.

Oveido, FL - Bernard "Bernie" Anthony DeSantis Sr., born on September 10, 1934 in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Barney and Grace (Hines) DeSantis, passed away at age 84 on March 14, 2019 in Oveido, Florida. He was a Supervisor at Better Made Potato Chips until retiring in 1971.

Bernie was the beloved husband of the late Rosaria Sadie DeSantis. He is survived by his sons, Bernard Jr (Nancy), Frank (Peggy), and Michael; daughters, Tina (Ja) and Laura Jo; brothers, Denny and Carl; sister, Francis; grandchildren, Bernard III (Melissa), Anthony (Michelle), Jennifer (Michael), Nicole (Josh), and Frank Jr (Riley); great-grandchildren, Ava, Remy, Natalie, Hayden, Colton, and one more due in July; and lifelong best friends, Len and Benny.

Bernie loved watching baseball and hockey, he never passed on a chance to make someone laugh or just "shoot the breeze", and most enjoyed Sunday dinners with his children and grandchildren.

Friends and family can pay their respects at the Visitation on Monday, March 18 from 1:00 to 9:00 PM at Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave, St. Clair Shores, Michigan, 48081.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 17, 2019
