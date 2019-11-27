|
Bernard Bork
Bernard went to be with the Lord peacefully on November 23, 2019 at the age of 103. Husband of the late Mary Louise. Loving father of Brian, Dr. Randy (Jill), Janis Brown (the late William) and Corinne Bowman (Greg). Bernard was the devoted and loving grandfather of seven and great-grandfather of fifteen. Brother of Elaine Herrin and Arthur Bork. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 581 East Fourteen Mile Rd. Clawson, MI 48017. Visitation at church beginning at 10AM. Burial and military honors will take place immediately following at White Chapel Cemetery, Troy. Memorials in Bernard's name may be directed to the church.
