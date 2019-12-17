|
Bernard "Bob" Boutet
Canton - December 15, 2019 age 80. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn. Loving special friend of Chris Hughes. Dear father of Darrell (Theresa), Diane (David) Tenerowicz, and the late Dale. Proud grandfather of Stacey Carr, Keith Tenerowicz, Ryan Boutet, Katie Tenerowicz, and the late Robbie Chapman. Dear brother of Rita (the late Norm) Boddy. Visitation Thursday, December 19th 3-8 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W. (btwn Sheldon & Beck) Plymouth. Funeral Service Friday, December 20th 11 AM, also at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Leader Dogs for the Blind, or Angela Hospice. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019