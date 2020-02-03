|
Bernard Buhlinger
St. Clair Shores - Bernard Otto Buhlinger, January 30, 2020, age 93. Beloved husband of the late Dolores (nee Vissotski). Loving father of Kurt (Jane). Cherished "Gramps" of Sarah (Ryan) Harder and the late Brian. Proud great-grandfather of Abigail and Amelia. Dear brother of Henry, John, and the late Rita (George) Romas. Loved and treasured by many nieces and nephews. Special friend of Leroy and Joyce Strey, and Bernard became a part of their extended family. Visitation Thursday, February 6, from 2-8 pm at A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Woods, 48236. In state Friday, February 7, from 11:30 am until funeral Mass at 12 pm at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 21620 Greater Mack Ave., St. Clair Shores, 48080. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Twp. In lieu of flowers, donations to or to donor's choice. ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020