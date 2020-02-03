Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
21620 Greater Mack Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
21620 Greater Mack Ave.
St. Clair Shores, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Buhlinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard Buhlinger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernard Buhlinger Obituary
Bernard Buhlinger

St. Clair Shores - Bernard Otto Buhlinger, January 30, 2020, age 93. Beloved husband of the late Dolores (nee Vissotski). Loving father of Kurt (Jane). Cherished "Gramps" of Sarah (Ryan) Harder and the late Brian. Proud great-grandfather of Abigail and Amelia. Dear brother of Henry, John, and the late Rita (George) Romas. Loved and treasured by many nieces and nephews. Special friend of Leroy and Joyce Strey, and Bernard became a part of their extended family. Visitation Thursday, February 6, from 2-8 pm at A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Woods, 48236. In state Friday, February 7, from 11:30 am until funeral Mass at 12 pm at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 21620 Greater Mack Ave., St. Clair Shores, 48080. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Twp. In lieu of flowers, donations to or to donor's choice. ahpeters.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.H. Peters Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -