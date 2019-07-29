|
Bernard Feldman
- - Bernard Feldman was born on September 30th, 1932 in Detroit, Michigan to David and Tillie Feldman. Bernard attended Redford High School in Detroit, Michigan. Upon graduation, Bernard joined the Navy and was Honorably Discharged in 1956.
After serving his country in the Korean War, Bernard worked as a tool and die machinist until his retirement in 1999. Bernard joined the Holy Matrimony with Ilene Kaufman in 1955. They were married for 64 years.
Bernard enjoyed photography and meeting with friends. Bernard participated as a member of the Jewish War Veterans, and served as a Captain with the city of Southfield Emergency Management Auxiliary police.
Bernard Departed this life on July 25th, 2019. Bernard was preceded in death by his wife Ilene and his brother Marvin Feldman.
He leaves to cherish his memories: Sons Harold, Joel, and Fred Feldman; Brother Robert Feldman; Sister-in-Law Shirley Feldman; and a host of nephews, nieces, and friends.
Services are to be held on a later date at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan.
Bernard will be missed and forever loved. May he rest in peace.
Family in care of Kemp Funeral home and Cremation Services 24585 Evergreen Southfield, Michigan 48075 248 702 5367
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 29, 2019