|
|
Bernard Ivin
Shelby Twp. - Bernard Ivin, 84 of Shelby Twp., Michigan, born to eternal life April 16, 2019 surrounded by his family. Survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Hildegard and their two daughters, Daniela Grisak and Jana (Carl) Deering. Five cherished grandchildren, Nikolas and Matthew Grisak, Natalie, Evan, and Karina Deering. Also survived by many nieces and a nephew in Slovakia. Preceded in death by Anna Matieskova, mother and Janka Kolarikova, sister. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Visitation April 22 from 3-9pm, Rosary Service 6pm at E.J. Mandziuk & Son (Sterling Heights Chapel), 3801 18 Mile (at Ryan), 586-997-3838. Funeral April 23 at SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, 41233 Ryan Rd: In-state 11am - Holy Mass 12pm.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 19, 2019