Farmington Hills - Bernard J. Trompeter April 16, 2019. Age 96. Predeceased by his wife, Mary Catherine, in 2015 with whom he enjoyed 68 years of married life. Beloved father of Bernard G. (Bonnie Teegen), Thomas (Jane Rushford), Daniel (Karen), Paul (Carol), Mary Louise Rohwer (Christopher) and Jeanne Marie (Mark Cardwell). Proud grandfather of Michael (Jessica) Rohwer, Katherine Rohwer, Daniel Trompeter and Elizabeth, Annie, Jeffrey, Megan and Caitlyn Cardwell. Cherished great-grandfather of Ada Lyn and Elias James Trompeter. Survived by his sister, Lucille Moran, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held, Friday, April 26, 2019, 5pm-8pm with a rosary service at 7 pm at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills (248-553-0120). Bern will lie in state at St. Fabian Catholic Church, 32200 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills (248-553-4610) on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 10 am until the time of the funeral mass at 10:30 am. The Rite of Committal will occur on a later date at Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorial tributes may be sent to Community Living Centers, 33235 Grand River Ave., Farmington, MI 48336. View and share memories at www.mccabefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 21, 2019