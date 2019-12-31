|
Bernard Kosnik
Sterling Heights - Kosnik, Bernard L. age 90 of Sterling Heights passed away December 30, 2019
Beloved husband of Helen Louise. Loving father and grandfather.
Visitation Friday 3pm until 9pm at the Sterling Heights Chapel of the E.J. Mandziuk & Son funeral Directors 3801 18 Mile (NW corner of Ryan) Funeral service Saturday Instate 9:30 am with Mass 10:00 am St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church 38750 Ryan road. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020