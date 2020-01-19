Services
Hebrew Memorial Chapel
26640 Greenfield Rd
Oak Park, MI 48237
(248) 543-1622
Dr. Bernard Leon Toft

Dr. Bernard Leon Toft

West Bloomfield - Age 84, of West Bloomfield, died January 18, 2019.

Beloved husband to Marlene.

Devoted father of Michael David Toft, Dr. Kenneth Mitchell (Brittany) Toft and Alyssa Joyce Toft.

Loving grandfather of Aaron Franklin Toft and Franklin Harrison Toft.

Dear son to the late Clara and the late Harry Toft.

Cherished son-in-law to the late Aaron and the late Rayetta Soverinsky.

Treasured brother of Marsha (Herbert) Bishko, Gail (Douglas) Lyon and the late Beatrice (late Isaac) Goslin.

Proud brother-in-law of Louis (Sally) Soverinsky and the late Marilyn Soverinsky.

Services and interment Monday 01/20/2020 11:00 am at Clover Hill Cemetery Chapel.

Arrangements entrusted to HEBREW MEMORIAL CHAPEL 248-543-1622, www.hebrewmemorial.org

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
