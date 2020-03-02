|
Bernard Michno
Novi - Age 87 February 29, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marie. Dear father of Mary, Bernard, Michael (Denise), Thomas (Denise) and Patricia. Grandfather of Katie, Matthew, Rachael (Austin) Whitted, Elizabeth and Thomas. Also survived by his close friend, Judy Clay. Bernard was a proud member of AA and has been sober for over 35 yers. Visitation Friday 4 pm - 8 pm with 7:30 pm Rosary. Funeral Service Saturday 11:30 am at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). In lieu of flowers, family suggest memorials to St. Joseph Oratory, Historic Renewal @ www.historicrenewal.com. www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 5, 2020