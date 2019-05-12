|
Rev. Bernard Pilarski
Canton - Pilarski, Rev. Bernard Louis, May 4, 2019, age 86 of Canton. Beloved son of the late Piotr and the late Paulina Pilarski. Loving brother of Celina Foltyn, Elzbieta Witek, Marysia Pilarski. Preceded in death by siblings; Jozef Pilarski, Stanislaw Pilarski, Rozalia Przykuta, Teresa Mateja and Malgorzata Treffon. Dear close friend of the Cady family and the Chronowski Family. Rev. Pilarski studied under Pope John Paul II while Pope John Paul II was a professor in Krakow, Poland. Visitation Thursday, May 16th 3-8 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 980 N. Newburgh Road (between Ford Road and Cherry Hill) Westland. Rosary 7 PM. In state Friday, May 17th, 10 AM until the 11 AM Funeral Mass at St. Richard Catholic Church, 35851 Cherry Hill Road, Westland. Interment St. Hedwig Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Michigan Parkinson Foundation. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 12, 2019