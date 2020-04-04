|
Bernardo Mendoza Danan
- - Bernardo Mendoza, age 87, passed away at home on April 2, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Dr. Danan was born March 12, 1933 in Lubao, Pampanga, Philippines. Beloved son of the late Mr. Feliciano Danan and the late Mrs. Ana Mendoza Danan. Devoted husband to Mrs. Luz Danan for 62 years. Loving father of Grace Dabu, MaryAnn (John) Anderson, Alan Danan, Lulu (Jeff) Titran, daughter-in-law Melissa (Eric) Rilko. Proud grandfather of Eric, Rachel (Suru) Jandyala, Joshua, Halie, Jacob, Madeline, Hannah, Julian, Matthew, Frida, Lara, Amelia and Claire. Bernardo is also survived by his dear sister Mrs. Maria Flor Danan, many cousins, nieces and nephews in both the United States and the Philippines, and many dear friends.
A retired surgeon, Bernardo will be remembered for his gentle strength and determination, his endless generosity, his leadership and his love for family. During his 30-year career as a general surgeon at Holy Cross and Saratoga hospitals, Dr. Danan held various leadership positions in the Filipino and medical communities Dr. Danan was preceded in death by his son Dr. Bernard J. Danan, brothers Mr. Maximo Danan, Mr. Maximino Danan, Mr. Romulo Danan, Josefina Danan and his sister Felipa Danan Sadsad. Memorial donations may be sent to the Bernard J. Danan Fund for Sarcoma Research (https://victors.us/bernardtailgate) and World Medical Relief (worldmedicalrelief.org). Funeral Mass and Celebration to follow at a later date. A.J. Desmond & Sons (248) 549-0500.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020