Bernhard "Bernie" Barth
Shelby Twp. - Age 91, October 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Cecilia "Lia" for 65 cherished years. Dearest father of Dolores (Donald) Bignotti, Donald (Mary Beth) Barth and David (Cheryl) Barth. Proud grandfather of 6 and great grandfather of 9. Dear brother of Richard (Branka) Barth of Germany. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. (Shelby Township).
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 6 to Oct. 11, 2020.