Bernhard "Bernie" Barth
Bernhard "Bernie" Barth

Shelby Twp. - Age 91, October 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Cecilia "Lia" for 65 cherished years. Dearest father of Dolores (Donald) Bignotti, Donald (Mary Beth) Barth and David (Cheryl) Barth. Proud grandfather of 6 and great grandfather of 9. Dear brother of Richard (Branka) Barth of Germany. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. (Shelby Township).






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 6 to Oct. 11, 2020.
October 6, 2020
May we continue to honor and respect all the lessons we have learned; acting as living symbols of a loving spirit. You are in our prayers.
The Wujek-Calcaterra Family
