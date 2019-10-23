|
|
Bernice "Bunny" Behrmann
Huntington Woods - Bernice "Bunny" Behrmann, 88, of Huntington Woods, Michigan, died after sunset on October 21, 2019. Beloved wife of 67 years of Sherwin "Mickey" Behrmann. Cherished mother of Ivan (Pamela Jackson) Behrmann, Steven (Sara) Behrmann, Scott (Lisa) Behrmann, and Michael (Naomi) Behrmann. Loving grandma of Brendan (Mariam) Behrmann, Bridget (Sylvain Petit) Behrmann, Sydney Behrmann, Jacob Behrmann, Erik Behrmann, Jenna (Brett) Garber, Katie Behrmann, Mindy Behrmann, and Tilly Behrmann. Proud great-grandmother of Millie Garber. SERVICE 2:00 P.M. THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24, 2019 AT THE DAVIDSON/HERMELIN CHAPEL AT CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019