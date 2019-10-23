Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice Behrmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice "Bunny" Behrmann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernice "Bunny" Behrmann Obituary
Bernice "Bunny" Behrmann

Huntington Woods - Bernice "Bunny" Behrmann, 88, of Huntington Woods, Michigan, died after sunset on October 21, 2019. Beloved wife of 67 years of Sherwin "Mickey" Behrmann. Cherished mother of Ivan (Pamela Jackson) Behrmann, Steven (Sara) Behrmann, Scott (Lisa) Behrmann, and Michael (Naomi) Behrmann. Loving grandma of Brendan (Mariam) Behrmann, Bridget (Sylvain Petit) Behrmann, Sydney Behrmann, Jacob Behrmann, Erik Behrmann, Jenna (Brett) Garber, Katie Behrmann, Mindy Behrmann, and Tilly Behrmann. Proud great-grandmother of Millie Garber. SERVICE 2:00 P.M. THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24, 2019 AT THE DAVIDSON/HERMELIN CHAPEL AT CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com

logo


logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now