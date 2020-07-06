1/1
Bernice Catherine Rossi
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernice Catherine Rossi

Battle Creek - Bernice, 94, of Battle Creek, MI passed away July 1, 2020.

Bernice was born to the late Erasmo (Ross) Facione and Maria (DiCicco) Facione on March 6, 1926 in Detroit, MI. Bernice graduated from Cass Technical High School in 1944. She married Roxsy Dominic Rossi on March 2, 1946 enjoying 34 years of marriage until his untimely passing in January 1980. Bernice is survived by two daughters, Lenore (Bernie) Hubbard and Roxanne (Thom) Bruce, four grandchildren Steven (Meg) Hubbard, Jason (Robyn) Ludy, Michael (Laura) Hubbard, and Roxie Bruce. She is also survived by nine great grandchildren and her brother, Jim Facione.

Bernice was an avid volunteer at Providence Hospital in Southfield, MI, becoming president of the Our Lady of Providence League. She traveled extensively, with Italy her favorite destination. Most of all, Bernice was a wonderful mother, grandmother and homemaker. We will miss her homemade cakes, pies, and cookies, each made with love in every bite.

A funeral mass will take place at 11:00am Thursday, July 9, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 61 N 23rd St, Battle Creek, MI, preceded by viewing at 10:00 am. Burial will take place on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield, MI, where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband Roxsy. The Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Battle Creek is assisting the family.

Personal messages and/or favorite memories of Bernice may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 - 12:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Service
11:00 - 11:30 AM
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care
105 Capital Ave NE
Battle Creek, MI 49017
269-962-5527
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved