Bernice Catherine Rossi
Battle Creek - Bernice, 94, of Battle Creek, MI passed away July 1, 2020.
Bernice was born to the late Erasmo (Ross) Facione and Maria (DiCicco) Facione on March 6, 1926 in Detroit, MI. Bernice graduated from Cass Technical High School in 1944. She married Roxsy Dominic Rossi on March 2, 1946 enjoying 34 years of marriage until his untimely passing in January 1980. Bernice is survived by two daughters, Lenore (Bernie) Hubbard and Roxanne (Thom) Bruce, four grandchildren Steven (Meg) Hubbard, Jason (Robyn) Ludy, Michael (Laura) Hubbard, and Roxie Bruce. She is also survived by nine great grandchildren and her brother, Jim Facione.
Bernice was an avid volunteer at Providence Hospital in Southfield, MI, becoming president of the Our Lady of Providence League. She traveled extensively, with Italy her favorite destination. Most of all, Bernice was a wonderful mother, grandmother and homemaker. We will miss her homemade cakes, pies, and cookies, each made with love in every bite.
A funeral mass will take place at 11:00am Thursday, July 9, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 61 N 23rd St, Battle Creek, MI, preceded by viewing at 10:00 am. Burial will take place on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield, MI, where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband Roxsy. The Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Battle Creek is assisting the family.
Personal messages and/or favorite memories of Bernice may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com
