Bernice Chinzi-Ruemenapp
St. Clair Shores - Bernice F. Chinzi-Ruemenapp, 92, passed away April 13, 2019. She is survived by her children: Christine (Gerald) Scott, Charlotte (John) Fennell, Carolyn (Ricky) Hunter, Mary Beth (the late Timothy) Chinzi-McCabe, Philip (the late Margaret) Chinzi, James (Diane) Chinzi, Bernadette (Michael) Gallagher, Patricia (Rev. Dusan) Koprivica; 16 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; step-children: David (Fran Moceri) Ruemenapp, Katherine (Gary) Krencicki, Kenneth (Donna) Ruemenapp, JoAnn (Frank) Woodward; 7 step-grandchildren; 1 step-great-grandchild; siblings: Fredrick (Christine) Scheuerman, Robert (the late Joan) Scheuerman, Thomas (Linda) Scheuerman, Estelle (the late Albert) Brengman, and Helen (the late Thomas) Morley. Bernice was preceded in death by her first husband: Phillip Chinzi; second husband Charles Ruemenapp; and brother: Reverend Edward Scheuerman. Visitation, Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores. Funeral Mass, Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (Instate 10:30 a.m.) at St. Hubert Catholic Church, 38775 Prentiss, Harrison Twp. Interment immediately following at Resurrection Cemetery. www.kaulfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019