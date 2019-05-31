Services
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lying in State
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Rochester - Szlenkier, Bernice Christine, age 72 of Rochester, passed away May 30, 2019. Loving wife of John Szlenkier for 50 years. Dear mother of Jason (Tammy) Szlenkier, Shelly (Scott) Battershell and Jessica (Jeremy) Schilling. Cherished grandmother of Zachary, Tyler, Kaden and Carson. Sister of Zigfred (Ann) Kukielka and Lillian (the late Jerry) Leonard. . Funeral Mass, Monday, June 3, 2019, 1:00 pm with an instate time of 12:00 Noon at St. Irenaeus Catholic Church, 771 Old Perch Road, Rochester Hills. The family will receive friends Sunday 2-8 pm at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. Memorials in Bernice's name may be made to the the Michigan Animal Rescue League. Interment White Chapel Cemetery. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 31, 2019
