|
|
Bernice Hollander
West Bloomfield - Bernice Hollander, 90, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on 14 July 2019. Beloved wife of 59 years of the late Dr. Martin Elliot Hollander; Cherished mother of Dr. Jay (Jill) Hollander, Dr. David (Louisa) Hollander, Dan Hollander (Dr. Priscilla Chamberlain), Dr. Mitch (Betsy) Hollander; Loving grandmother of Dr. Alexa Lindley (Dr. Kevin Duan), Clarissa Lindley (Jesse Cooley), Isaac Hollander, Greg Hollander, Phil (Frances) Hollander, Bradley Davis, Rachel (Reuben) Maxbauer, Nicole Hollander, Alexandra Hollander and Jack Hollander. Proud great-grandmother of Ted Maxbauer and Lucas Duan; Sister of the late Rae Mucasey. Devoted daughter of the late Nina (Kass) and the late Harry Block. SERVICES 1:00 P.M. TUESDAY, JULY 16, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 16, 2019