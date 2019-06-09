Services
Lying in State
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
the Church of the Divine Child
1055 N. Silvery Lane
Dearborn, MI
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
the Church of the Divine Child
1055 N. Silvery Lane
Dearborn, MI
Bernice Josephine Stevens Obituary
Bernice Josephine Stevens

Dearborn Heights - age 90, June 7, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Raymond of 62 years. Dearest mother of Janice (Lou) Giroux, Sheryl, Lisa (Timothy) Rauh and Melissa. Loving grandmother of Erika Giroux, Andrew Rauh and Adam Rauh. In State Tuesday 9:30 AM followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM at the Church of the Divine Child, 1055 N. Silvery Lane in Dearborn. Memorials may be made in Bernice's name to the Church of the Divine Child. santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 9, 2019
