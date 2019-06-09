|
|
Bernice Josephine Stevens
Dearborn Heights - age 90, June 7, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Raymond of 62 years. Dearest mother of Janice (Lou) Giroux, Sheryl, Lisa (Timothy) Rauh and Melissa. Loving grandmother of Erika Giroux, Andrew Rauh and Adam Rauh. In State Tuesday 9:30 AM followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM at the Church of the Divine Child, 1055 N. Silvery Lane in Dearborn. Memorials may be made in Bernice's name to the Church of the Divine Child. santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 9, 2019