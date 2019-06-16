Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
(517) 482-1533
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
7:15 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice Kochanski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice Kochanski


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bernice Kochanski Obituary
Bernice Kochanski

Detroit - Bernice "Bea" Virginia Kochanski, extraordinary wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and woman of faith, went to be with her Lord on June 6, 2019 at 96 years of age. Born September 1, 1922 in Detroit, Michigan, Bea was the daughter of Roman and Julia (Swicikowska) Klach. Bea joined her husband of 48 years, Frank Ven Kochanski, and son, Alan. She is survived by her son, Ron (Siiri); daughter-in-law, Ann; grandchildren, Michael (Meagan), Bryan, Nathan, Cara (CJ), and Andrew; and great grandchildren, Cameron, Connor, Mako, and Morris. Throughout her life Bea demonstrated incredible selflessness, warmth, acceptance and devotion to her loved ones, refraining from unkind words, complaints, and judgement, while maintaining a strength of spirit, quiet depth, and steadfast service to those who knew her. Among her many talents were sewing and cooking, which she freely shared with others. Bea's ability to unconditionally love those she encountered was truly her trademark and a gift that will be greatly missed. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30am on Saturday June 22, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish in East Lansing, MI. The family will welcome guests one hour prior to the service. Visitation will be Friday, June 21 from 5-8pm at Gorsline-Runciman Funeral Home in Lansing, MI. A scripture service will be held Friday at 7:15pm. The family would like to extend our gratitude to the staff at Tender Hearts Personal Care and Great Lakes Hospice for their attentiveness, skillfulness and loving care. Memorials may be made in Bea's name to or Solanus Casey Center. Online condolences may be shared at www.grlansing.com.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 16, 2019
