Bernice M. Milne
Bernice M. Milne, age 88, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020.
Cherished daughter of the late Alexander and Kathleen Milne; beloved wife of the late Donald Swanson; dear mother of Linda (Donald) LaBarbera and Ronald Klawekoski; loving grandmother of Nathan LaBarbera; sister of Alexander John (Cynthia) Milne, Kathleen (James) Flynn, the late Joan (the late Gerald) Kealy and sister-in-law of the late Richard Lovelace; aunt of Stacey (Vincent) Mahe' and Shannon Lovelace.
Bernice was proud to be employed at the Detroit Free Press in automotive advertising for 30 years known to her professional colleagues and associates as Bernice Kelly.
After her retirement, she enjoyed living on Mack Lake in Mio, Michigan with her husband Don and spending many winters at her home in Port Charlotte, Florida.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please share a memory with the family at www.kaulfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers the family is suggesting a donation be made in Bernice's name to Community Opportunity Center, 14147 Farmington Road, Livonia MI 48154. Please write Plymouth House on the memo line on your check.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 8 to May 10, 2020