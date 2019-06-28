Services
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 406-6000
Service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
Resources
Bernice Michlin Obituary
Bernice Michlin

- - Beloved wife of the late Norman Michlin. Dear mother of Robert (Melinda Wood) Michlin, Jeffrey Michlin and Margie (Ellis Feigenbaum) Michelin. Loving grandmother of Dylan and Jenna Michlin. Adoring mother-in-law of Susan Michlin. Devoted sister of Stuart (Susan) Goldberg and Ava Goldberg. Sister-in-law of Martha (the late Norman) Zausmer and the late Arnold (the late Florence) Michlin. Also survived by many other loving family members and friends. SERVICES SUNDAY, 10:00AM AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS (248) 406-6000. INTERMENT TO FOLLOW AT BETH TEFILO EMANUEL CEMETERY or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 28, 2019
