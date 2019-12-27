|
Bernice T. Grzymala
Sterling Heights - Bernice T. Grzymala 82 of Sterling Heights, passed away December 24, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard Richard for 60 years. Loving mother of Cindy (Bruce) Laga and Richard (Diane); proud grandmother of Dean, Emma, Gabrielle and Isabella. dear sister of Joanne Justik, Charles Contizano, Jimmy Contizano, Bennie Contizano and Marie Greaux. Visitation Sunday, December 29, 2019 3:00pm to 8:00pm with a funeral service at 6:00pm. Edward Swanson and Son Funeral Home 30351 Dequindre Rd., Madison Heights MI 48071. Please share a fond memory of Bernice with the family.
