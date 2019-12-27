Services
Edward Swanson & Son Funeral Home
30351 Dequindre Road
Madison Heights, MI 48071
(248) 588-5120
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice Grzymala
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice T. Grzymala

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernice T. Grzymala Obituary
Bernice T. Grzymala

Sterling Heights - Bernice T. Grzymala 82 of Sterling Heights, passed away December 24, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard Richard for 60 years. Loving mother of Cindy (Bruce) Laga and Richard (Diane); proud grandmother of Dean, Emma, Gabrielle and Isabella. dear sister of Joanne Justik, Charles Contizano, Jimmy Contizano, Bennie Contizano and Marie Greaux. Visitation Sunday, December 29, 2019 3:00pm to 8:00pm with a funeral service at 6:00pm. Edward Swanson and Son Funeral Home 30351 Dequindre Rd., Madison Heights MI 48071. Please share a fond memory of Bernice with the family.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -