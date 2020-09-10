1/1
Bernice Ursula Lustig
Bernice Ursula Lustig

West Bloomfield, MI - Bernice Ursula Lustig (nee Willis), 76, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on September 7, 2020. Bernice passed away peacefully with her family at her side after a courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis on September 7, 2020. Dear mother of Marni Lustig and Dov (Allison) Lustig. Adoring grandmother of Alex, Jillian, and Elle Lustig. Survived by many nieces, nephews and a wealth of loving friends and caregivers. A PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICE WILL BE HELD. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. www.irakaufman.com 248-569-0020








Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
