Bernina L Rish
Bernina L. Rish, age 100, passed away July 10, 2020. Bernina began her career with Goodbody & Co., now Merrill Lynch, and worked in various executive and management positions for over 30 years before her retirement. She currently resided with the Fox Run Community in Novi and was a longtime member of Orchard United Methodist Church. She is survived by her cousins Melanie Pressler, Juliet Pressler Branning, Gretchen Pressler Grant, Phyllis Spacey, Robert (Danielle) Spacey and Janeen Spacey Horn, all of Indiana. Visitation Tuesday, July 14th, 2-6pm at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. Funeral Service Wednesday, July 15th, 11am at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield. Memorial donations appreciated to Orchard United Methodist Church in Farmington Hills. www.mccabefuneralhome.com