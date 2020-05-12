Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Bessie (Komic) Vukovojac

Bessie Vukovojac (nee Komic)

- - Age 92, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Dusan, parents Milan and Dora, sister Milena and brother Steve. Survived by her brother Michael, and many nieces and nephews. A private funeral service will be held for the family. Memorial tributes to St. Lazarus Serbian Orthodox Church. A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 12 to May 14, 2020
