Chas Verheyden Inc
16300 Mack Ave
Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230
(313) 881-8500
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Lying in State
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Clare of Montefalco Catholic Church
1401 Whittier
Grosse Pointe Park, MI
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Clare of Montefalco Catholic Church
1401 Whittier
Grosse Pointe Park, MI
Beth Ann LaRiviere Obituary
Beth Ann LaRiviere

Grosse Pointe Park - Beth Ann LaRiviere; Age 64; December 25, 2019; Loving mother of Elizabeth and Patrick (Elizabeth). Dearest sister of Mimi Jordan (Tom), Chip Van Antwerp, Ted Van Antwerp (Tricia), and Katie Melville (Bill). Also survived by her former husband of 39 years, Timothy P. LaRiviere. Preceded in death by her parents, George and Nancy Van Antwerp. Visitation Sunday 3-8pm with prayers 7pm at Chas. Verheyden, Inc., 16300 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Park. Funeral Monday; Instate 10:30am until the time of Mass 11:00am at St. Clare of Montefalco Catholic Church, 1401 Whittier, Grosse Pointe Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation or the . Share a memory at: verheyden.org

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019
