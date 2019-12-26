|
|
Beth Ann LaRiviere
Grosse Pointe Park - Beth Ann LaRiviere; Age 64; December 25, 2019; Loving mother of Elizabeth and Patrick (Elizabeth). Dearest sister of Mimi Jordan (Tom), Chip Van Antwerp, Ted Van Antwerp (Tricia), and Katie Melville (Bill). Also survived by her former husband of 39 years, Timothy P. LaRiviere. Preceded in death by her parents, George and Nancy Van Antwerp. Visitation Sunday 3-8pm with prayers 7pm at Chas. Verheyden, Inc., 16300 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Park. Funeral Monday; Instate 10:30am until the time of Mass 11:00am at St. Clare of Montefalco Catholic Church, 1401 Whittier, Grosse Pointe Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation or the . Share a memory at: verheyden.org
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019