Beth Jean Reyes Lochrie
- - After a long and courageous confrontation with multiple cancers the angels came for Beth to free her of her earthly pain and suffering. Beth is survived by her husband of 55-plus years, Jack, two very fine sons, John and Richard, her mother, Olive Jean (Splan) Leppiaho, two sisters, Beverly Siersma and Seri (Marty) Essary, a warm-hearted aunt, Beverly (Splan) Mattern, and numerous nieces and nephews. Beth was a pearl without price as a wife, mother, and champion for care of the elderly. As an avid book reader, Beth was a longtime sponsor of a monthly book club and her personal Little Free Library. She gave much of herself and asked little in return. Beth will be sorely missed by all those whose lives she touched. A Funeral Mass for Beth will take place at 10:30 AM (in state 10:00 AM), Friday, March 1, 2019, at Church of the Holy Family 24505 Meadowbrook Rd, Novi 48375.The Lochrie family will receive guests on Thursday 2:00 - 8:00 PM at Thayer-Rock Funeral Home 33603 Grand River Ave. Farmington, MI 48335. Memorial donations are suggested to Salvation Army.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 28, 2019