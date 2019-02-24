|
|
Betsy C. Van Ee
Northville - Age 97, a longtime resident of Northville, passed away February 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Rene. Devoted mother of Richard (Katie) van Ee, William (Bonnie) van Ee, J. Christopher (Sue) van Ee, Rene (Pam) van Ee, and the late Heidi van Ee. Adored grandmother of 11 and great grandmother of 13. Also loved by many special friends from Addington Place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to Our Lady of Victory, 133 Orchard, Northville, MI 48167. Please share condolences at www.casterlinefuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 24, 2019